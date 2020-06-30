Man accused of stabbing, killing former co-worker in Glendale

Police say it happened last Friday near 60th Avenue and Bethany Home Road

GLENDALE, Ariz. — A man was arrested and is accused of stabbing and killing a former co-worker in Glendale.

Police say it happened last Friday near 60th Avenue and Bethany Home Road. When officers arrived, they found the victim, 58-year-old Benny Ortega, suffering from stab wounds and rushed him to the hospital. Ortega died shortly after arriving.

After interviewing witnesses, police identified Charles Lopez, 59, as the suspect. Police say the two knew each other and were former co-workers.

Police found Lopez at a motel and arrested him.

The circumstances leading up to the stabbing are still under investigation.