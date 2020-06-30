x
crime

Man accused of stabbing, killing former co-worker in Glendale

Police say it happened last Friday near 60th Avenue and Bethany Home Road
Credit: Glendale Police Department
Charles Lopez

GLENDALE, Ariz. — A man was arrested and is accused of stabbing and killing a former co-worker in Glendale.

Police say it happened last Friday near 60th Avenue and Bethany Home Road. When officers arrived, they found the victim, 58-year-old Benny Ortega, suffering from stab wounds and rushed him to the hospital. Ortega died shortly after arriving.

Credit: Glendale Police Department
Benny Ortega

After interviewing witnesses, police identified Charles Lopez, 59, as the suspect. Police say the two knew each other and were former co-workers.

Police found Lopez at a motel and arrested him.

The circumstances leading up to the stabbing are still under investigation.

Lopez is booked in jail for second-degree murder.

