Man accused of shooting Phoenix police officer arrested

Police say they received several tips that helped lead officers to the Scottsdale home where multiple people were arrested.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

PHOENIX — Editors note: The video above is from a previous newscast.

The hunt for the man accused of shooting a Phoenix police officer last week is over.

DPS says 35-year-old Nicholas Cowan was arrested on Sunday during an hours-long standoff near 66th Place and Osborne in Scottsdale.

Police say they received several tips that helped lead officers to the home where multiple people were arrested, including one of Cowan's exes who helped him after he was injured.

The search was sparked on Thursday after police were called out to a domestic violence situation near Cave Creek and Beardsley roads.

A woman called 911 and asked to meet police at a gas station because she was afraid of a confrontation with Cowan, the department said.

The woman claimed Cowan had attempted to commit suicide and threatened to shoot officers if she called the police.

While officers were speaking to the woman, police say Cowan arrived at the gas station in a vehicle.

At that point, an officer walked toward Cowan and say he fired a handgun from inside his Toyota Prius, striking the officer.

Multiple officers fired at the Toyota. After he was arrested, it was discovered that he had been wounded. Police say he ditched the car and was helped by multiple people until his arrest.

The injured officer was transported to a local hospital where she underwent surgery and is recovering. As of Sunday, the officer remains in intensive care but is stable.

A manhunt across the Valley ensued after that and the search was assisted by the FBI.

There was a $35,000 reward for tips leading to an arrest.

This is a breaking news story. Stay with 12 News for updates.

Live update from Phoenix police

Up to Speed