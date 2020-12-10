Man accused of sexually assaulting woman after she tried to flee onto ASU's Tempe campus

The man was described as being about 5-foot-10 with a bald head and short mustache. He was last seen wearing a dirty white shirt and jeans and walked with a limp.

Authorities are searching for a man who is accused of sexually assaulting a woman on Arizona State University's campus in Tempe on Friday.

The Arizona State University police department said the victim was using public transportation to get to the light rail stop on campus when another passenger made her feel uncomfortable.

The man pursued the woman off the bus and she tried to escape him by fleeing onto the Tempe campus, police said.

The man then allegedly grabbed the woman and "engaged in sexual activity without her consent," police said in a release.

The man was described as being about 5-foot-10-inches tall with a bald head and short mustache. He was last seen wearing a dirty white shirt and jeans and walked with a limp, police said.

Neither the victim nor the suspect are believed to be affiliated with the university, but university police took on the report since it happened within their jurisdiction.