A man was arrested earlier this week for allegedly robbing his longtime neighbor at knifepoint in her south Phoenix apartment.

Troy Day, 61, was arrested Thursday at his apartment complex near Central Avenue and Roeser Road on one count of armed robbery with a deadly weapon, one count of second-degree burglary and one count of kidnapping.

According to court documents, Day allegedly entered his 82-year-old neighbor's apartment using some sort of key on Wednesday.

The woman was in her bedroom when Day, who was allegedly armed with a silver knife, allegedly stood in the doorway of the room, preventing her from leaving, and demanded that she give him money.

The woman told police that the first thing Day said to her was "Give me your money." She asked him how he had keys to get into her apartment and he allegedly responded, "I've got plenty of keys."

The woman told Day that she didn't have any money and he allegedly took her wedding band and another silver ring.

The woman told police that she had lived at the apartment complex for almost 12 years and has known that Day has been in the same complex for about 10 or 11 years.

She said that she's crossed paths numerous times with Day and that they knew each other's names, but he's never been inside her apartment nor has she provided him with keys to her apartment.

After his arrest, Day told police that he knew the victim but denied any involvement in the alleged robbery.

Day was ordered to post a $50,000 bond to be placed on electronic monitoring and is set to appear in court next on Nov. 15.