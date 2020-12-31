Man accused of making bomb threats outside Florence ICE prison

Deputies say the driver of an SUV was repeatedly honking his horn in the parking lot and allegedly followed up by claiming he had a bomb.

FLORENCE, Ariz. — A man was arrested Thursday morning after allegedly making bomb threats in the parking lot of an Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) prison in Florence.

The Pinal County Sheriff’s Office says the driver of an SUV repeatedly honked his horn in the parking lot just before 6 a.m. and allegedly followed up by claiming he had a bomb.

Multiple agencies, including the Pinal County SWAT team and DPS bomb squad, responded after the threat.

The accused driver of the SUV, 56-year-old Patrick Gerola, was arrested after being stopped near State Route 79.

No explosives were found, according to authorities.

Authorities say the reason Gerola allegedly made the threat is unknown and that the investigation is ongoing.

State Route 79 was shut down during the investigation and has since been reopened.