Man accused of shooting, killing girlfriend in Prescott

Investigators learned 31-year-old Skylar Hughes was taken to the hospital by her boyfriend after they say he shot her.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

PRESCOTT, Ariz. — An investigation is underway after Prescott police say a man shot and killed his girlfriend on Monday.

Police were called out to Yavapai Regional Medical Center in the evening after a woman with a gunshot wound came to the emergency room.

Investigators learned 31-year-old Skylar Hughes was taken to the hospital by her boyfriend after they say he shot her.

Hughes and her boyfriend, 36-year-old Jason Warnock, had been living together in a trailer near Williamson Valley and Iron Springs roads up until the shooting.

Hughes later died from her injuries.

The circumstances leading up to the shooting are still under investigation.

Warnock has been arrested and faces a first-degree murder charge along with misconduct involving a weapon.

Domestic violence resources

If you or anyone you know is in a domestic violence situation help is available. The National Domestic Violence Hotline is 800-799-7233 (SAFE).

The Arizona Sexual and Domestic Violence Hotline is 602-279-2980 or text 520-720-3383.

For help at New Life Domestic Violence in Arizona, call 623-932-4404 Go here for more local resources and shelters.

Silent Witness:

Arizona's Silent Witness program allows people to send in tips and share information about crimes happening within their local communities.

The program shares unsolved felony case information in multiple ways, including TV, radio and social media.

Anyone who has information on a crime or recognizes a suspect described by the program is asked to call 480-948-6377, go to the program's website online or download the Silent Witness app to provide a tip. The identity of anyone who submits a tip is kept anonymous.

Calls to Silent Witness are answered 24/7 by a live person and submitted tips are accepted at all times. Submitted tips are then sent to the detective(s) in charge of the specific case.

Individuals who submit tips that lead to an arrest or indictment in the case can get a reward of up to $1,000.

Up to Speed