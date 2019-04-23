PHOENIX — A 20-year-old man accused of killing a girl in a Phoenix road rage shooting earlier this month pleaded not guilty in court Tuesday.

Joshua Gonzalez is facing murder charges for the death of 10-year-old Summer Mellody Bell.

On April 3, police say, Gonzalez followed a family of four to their home near 39th Avenue and Roosevelt Street and opened fire on them as they pulled into their driveway.

The girl and her father were struck by gunfire and she died at the hospital.

Investigators believe the family had cut Gonzalez off in traffic.

Gonzalez fled after shooting and wasn't arrested until days later.

A nearby home's security camera recorded Gonzalez following the family's car through a neighborhood. The video footage started a search for Gonzalez's white four-door Ford F-150 pickup truck.

On April 5, police received a tip that helped them track down both the truck and Gonzalez. Phoenix Police Chief Jeri Williams said it was safe to say Gonzalez attempted to change the appearance of the truck.

Gonzalez's next hearing is an initial pretrial conference scheduled for June 6.