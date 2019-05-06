MESA, Ariz. — A man is in custody on an animal cruelty charge after he was seen on surveillance video kicking a 6-week-old kitten, Mesa police said.

On Monday, employees at a business near Southern Avenue and Country Club Drive told police they found in the parking lot an injured kitten that appeared to have head trauma and tremors.

Police reviewed surveillance footage and saw a man taking his shirt off and chasing the kitten in the parking lot.

When he had the kitten cornered, he used his shirt to cover it and kick it multiple times, police said. He was then seen smoking a cigarette as he stared at the kitten.

Police identified the man as 23-year-old Nicholas Calfy. He admitted he was the person in the video but denied having memory involving kitten.

Calfy was arrested on suspicion of animal cruelty and was found to be in possession of methamphetamine at the time of his arrest, police said.

Police did not give an update on what happened to the kitten.

RELATED: New law creates harsher punishment for animal abusers in Arizona