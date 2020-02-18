PHOENIX — A man was arrested on a charge of aggravated assault on a minor when police say he inappropriately touched a girl on a ride at a Phoenix amusement park on Saturday.

According to the court paperwork, a 13-year-old told her friend's father a stranger touched her on one of the rides at Castles N' Coasters.

The girl was brought to Child Help, where she told investigators a man sat next to her on the ride and started rubbing her left thigh, the documents say.

He asked to hug her then grabbed her face and tried to kiss her, but she was able to move away, the girl told police.

Patrolling officers found the suspect, 24-year-old Bridigo Gonzalez-Chilel, who admitted to putting his arm around the girl, grabbing her hand and then her head, court documents say.

Gonzalez-Chilel reportedly told officers he knew the girl was underage and thought she was about 10 years old.

