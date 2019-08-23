PHOENIX — A man was arrested last week after he allegedly recorded videos up two women's skirts at a Fry's in Glendale, police said.

Salvador Ruiz, 40, was arrested Aug. 16 on one count of voyeurism for allegedly using his cell phone to record two women at a Fry's near 67th Avenue and Bethany Home Road.

According to court documents, an off-duty Florence Police officer saw Ruiz recording videos of the two women, stopped and detained him.

The off-duty officer found videos of the victims' "private areas," according to Glendale Police Department spokeswoman Officer Tiffany Ngalula.

The court documents stated that Ruiz admitted to police that he invaded the women's privacy.

Ruiz was booked into Glendale City Jail. He was ordered to post a $7,500 bond to be placed on electronic monitoring.

Ruiz is set to appear in court next on Aug. 27.