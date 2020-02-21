PHOENIX — A Phoenix man is accused of feeding meth to his neighbor's dogs.

Court paperwork says Jeremiah Allen Olp, 43, was arrested Wednesday afternoon after his neighbor reported she had seen him give something to her two dogs that were in her yard.

The woman reportedly told investigators she noticed her dogs "acting strange," court documents say.

By the time police arrived to the neighborhood near Union Hills Drive and Cave Creek Road, one dog was "foaming at the mouth and couldn't stand" and the other dog was "panting and foaming at the mouth."

The dogs were taken to an animal hospital. Tests revealed the dogs had been given meth.

One of the dogs died as a result of the drugs, police reported.

