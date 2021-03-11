Man accused of driving limo onto Vegas airport, bomb threat

Police say Michael Hancock told investigators he was “Tik Tok famous” for recklessly driving with a limousine on the Las Vegas Strip.

LAS VEGAS — A court appearance is set for next week for a man accused of driving a limousine onto aircraft ramps at Las Vegas’ international airport, donning a clown mask, and declaring he had a bomb before surrendering to authorities.

No injuries were reported after Matthew Ray Hancock was arrested Wednesday near private air carrier operations off Las Vegas Boulevard on charges including trespassing and making a terrorist threat.

Police say Hancock told investigators he was “Tik Tok famous” after having been stopped by officers Nov. 11 and ticketed for reckless driving with a limousine on the Las Vegas Strip.

Hancock remained jailed Friday and is due in court Tuesday. It’s unclear if he has an attorney.

