PHOENIX - A Valley man was booked into jail on a long list of felony charges including attempted second-degree murder after court paperwork says he beat and sexually assaulted a coworker. The two worked together at a Conn's HomePlus store located at 7333 W. Thomas Road in Phoenix.

According to court records, Agustin Navarro and the victim, his female coworker, were working in the back stocking area of the store when Navarro came up behind her and starting choking her.

The woman fought back and the two fell to the ground where Navarro continued to choke her before moving to the front of her, court documents say.

According to court paperwork, Navarro choked her with both hands. He also hit her in the head "numerous times" and "violently" shook her.

The woman lost consciousness and Navarro dragged her to the back door. Court records show the woman did start to regain consciousness, but Navarro again choked her until she stopped moving.

Navarro used the woman's keys to unlock the back door. Court docs show he dragged her out the door to a room just outside the store, which he unlocked using her keys.

According to court paperwork, once in the room Navarro removed the woman's clothes and attempted to engage in sex acts with her. The woman began to regain consciousness again but he choked her once more, the Form IV said.

Court documents said Navarro even hit and kicked the woman in the head until she stopped moving.

Navarro fled to the front of the store following the sex acts and spotted police cars. According to court documents, police had been dispatched to the store because someone had witnessed the women being dragged from the business.

Court paperwork said Navarro then ran back inside the store where he told management and police that the woman had been kidnapped. However, police had already viewed video footage that showed Navarro attacking the woman.

Navarro told police where the woman was, court documents said. She was eventually found naked in the room where he had left her and "partially conscious."

According to court documents, a handcuffed Navarro began resisting when he saw police locate the victim. He was taken to the ground by officers.

When the woman received medical attention, it was discovered she had suffered several genital injuries, court docs said.

Once at police headquarters, court documents show Navarro kicked an officer.

According to court paperwork, Navarro told police he had previously asked the woman out on a date on May 7, but she rejected him so he planned the attack for the next day.

Navarro told police choking her unconscious was harder than expected and he admitted to removing her clothes, touching her and attempting to rape her but could not get erect, court documents said.

Court documents show Navarro told police the victim regained consciousness a several times. He said he choked and beat her until she could no longer move.

Navarro said the woman was breathing when he left the room, but admitted he expected her to die, according to court paperwork.

During his initial court appearance Navarro asked the judge about release. The judge said due to the violent nature of the crimes he is accused of, "there is no scenario under which this court would release you on your own."

Navarro will be held without bond until a bail-eligibility hearing.

