PHOENIX — A suspect was taken to the hospital Wednesday after officers attempted to arrest him for allegedly attempting to charge admission at a Phoenix park.

Sgt. Vince Lewis with the Phoenix Police Department said the unidentified man was allegedly stopping and charging admission to visitors at Sunridge Park near 63rd Avenue and Roosevelt Street.

The man reportedly had what looked like axes in his vehicle and was wearing a mask when officers arrived on scene.

When the man refused commands and moved toward his vehicle, Lewis said, officers attempted to detain him, which he physically resisted.

A Taser was used in an attempt to detain the man, but he continued to resist until a back-up officer arrived and was able to take the suspect into custody.

The man became unresponsive, Lewis said, and officers began to perform CPR and other life-saving measures.

The Phoenix Fire Department arrived on scene and took the man to a local hospital. His condition was not immediately known.

Lewis praised the officers' efforts to de-escalate the situation, saying it "avoided unnecessary force."

"Their immediate implementation of life-saving measures are in keeping with the commendable actions which Phoenix Police officers take on a daily basis," Lewis said in the email.

The investigation is ongoing.