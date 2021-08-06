Man accused of exposing himself at Chandler High School arrested

Sammy Blackburn is accused of wandering the campus after school hours while his genitals were exposed.

CHANDLER, Ariz. — Chandler police arrested a man accused of touching himself on the Chandler High School campus last month while students were around.

Police said Blackburn was seen on surveillance video roaming the school hallways and locker rooms on May 17. A student reported seeing Blackburn touching himself and claimed that he continued touching himself after she confronted him.

Blackburn and his car were identified on video, and he was arrested on June 4 in Phoenix. Police said Blackburn admitted to the crime but argued he didn’t know it was on a school campus.

He faces charges for burglary and indecent exposure.

Press Release - Chandler Police Make Arrest in Chandler High School Indecent Exposure Case

