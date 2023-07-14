Phoenix man accused of burglarizing $100,000 from Valley home and going on spending spree with stolen credit card

The man stole $100,000 worth of property, including several credit cards which he then used at stores across the Valley, according to court documents.

PHOENIX — A Phoenix man is behind bars after allegedly stealing around $100,000 worth of property from a north Phoenix home, and going on a spending spree with credit cards taken during the burglary, court documents stated.

Jason Dahmer, 40, reportedly broke into the home near Happy Valley Road and 51st Avenue on June 23 and took things like guns, ammo, cash, jewelry, and credit cards.

Later that evening, Dahmer used the credit card to make purchases at a Home Depot, a Ross and a QuikTrip. Around a week later, the credit card was used to make a purchase at a different Home Depot in the Valley, according to the documents.

Dahmer was arrested on July 12 and is facing four counts of identity theft, and one charge of fraudulent use of a credit card. He is now being held on house arrest with an electronic monitoring system.

Documents did not show what Dahmer bought with the credit card.

