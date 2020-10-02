TEMPE, Ariz. — A man is accused of going through a woman's underwear drawer and smelling her panties inside a Tempe apartment.

Jesus Torres Hernandez, 45, was arrested on Feb. 3 for trespassing after a woman called police with a disturbing complaint.

The woman reportedly captured still images of Hernandez in her apartment, located near Baseline Road and Darrow Drive, holding a pair of her underwear. The images were taken using a Wi-Fi capable nanny cam, according to investigators.

The woman told investigators she saw Hernandez "sniff" the underwear through a live video feed. The video was not recorded because there were no memory cards in the camera, police say.

Hernandez was allegedly inside the apartment completing a work order the woman requested. He was legally allowed to be inside the apartment but "committed trespassing once he entered the victim's underwear drawer," court documents say.

The woman and her family were not home at the time of the incident.

Investigators claim when they spoke with Hernandez he admitted to being inside the apartment to change the air filter. He allegedly said he checked the rest of the apartment to get it ready for being sprayed by an exterminator.

After he was arrested and read his rights, he admitted he picked up the underwear and looked at them, court documents say. He said, however, he did not "sniff" them.

Hernandez is facing a felony trespassing charge.

