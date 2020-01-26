A former Lyft driver is under investigation after police say he sexually assaulted a woman he picked up in Scottsdale.

At the end of a night in Old Town Scottsdale right before New Year's, court documents say Kristoffer Green picked up a woman at a bar around 2:30 a.m.

The woman told police she was drinking and has no memory of ordering the ride or getting in the car.

She did tell police she does remember arriving at her friend's house, then throwing up out the door of the car.

That's when, court documents say, Green got into the backseat and despite the woman telling him no and trying to push him away, he pulled down her pants and underwear and sexually assaulted her.

Court documents say the woman had memories of the traumatic incident come back to her the next morning.

At that time she called police and had a sexual assault exam. The documents say after weeks of investigating, authorities found Green's DNA on the woman's clothes.

During Green's initial appearance, he said besides holding back the victim's hair, he didn't touch her, adding he might have a recording to prove it.

"I probably have evidence that would exonerate me of everything because I did not do any of this," Green said. "They're saying that it's so serious and I did something so wrong and I didn't even do anything."

Lyft told 12 News that Green is permanently banned from Lyft and the company has been in touch with the victim to offer support.