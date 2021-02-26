No threat after Luke Air Force Base experiences 'real-world security incident' during routine drill

A spokesperson said there was a report of a person with a gun in the medical group, but no weapon was found.

PHOENIX — Law enforcement officials responded to a "real-world security incident" at Luke Air Force Base in the West Valley on Friday morning, but there is no threat to the base or the surrounding community.

Luke Air Force Base officials said in a tweet that the incident occurred during a routine, full-scale active shooter exercise.

The incident occurred at the 56th Medical Group facility, the tweet said.

A spokesperson said there was a report of a person with a gun in the medical group, but no weapon was found.

There is no threat to the base or the surrounding community, officials said.

The exercise has since been canceled for the day. Authorities are still investigating.

56th Security Forces Squadron Defenders were working with local law enforcement to respond to the incident.

A tweet from Luke Elementary said there was a brief lockdown as officials worked to verify details about a potential security incident on base.

The lockdown was lifted shortly after and everyone is safe, officials said.

The exercise that was going on when the incident occurred was restricted to property on the base.

There was no threat to the public or base population related to the exercise.

No other information was immediately available.

During a routine exercise this morning, Luke AFB experienced a real-world security incident at the 56th Medical Group facility. 56th Security Forces Squadron Defenders are working in coordination with local law enforcement to respond to the incident. — Luke Air Force Base (@LukeAFB) February 26, 2021