Family and friends grieve after Phoenix man's body is found encased in concrete

PHOENIX — Ryan Wolfe wipes away tears as he remembers his good friend Karl Beaman, Jr. It's been a few days since it was announced Beaman's body was found. Wolfe said he's still trying to understand.

"He was just one of the kindest, the most genuine people I've ever met in my life," he said.

Wolfe spoke with KUSA in Denver, Colorado. He said Beaman had been traveling from state to state and ultimately wound up in Denver. His family lost contact with him about a year ago and reported him missing.

"Ultimately he ended up in Colorado trying to help out a friend that obviously was not a friend," he said.

Beaman's body was found last week encased in concrete under an apartment complex in a Denver suburb. Authorities were led there after a social media tip came in on a missing person's page created by Wolfe's wife.

"She said we got a message; the look on her face told me it wasn't good."

Authorities have arrested Casie Bock and her ex-boyfriend, Haskel Leroy Crawford. They believe Crawford killed Beaman in Bock's apartment. Bock told authorities Crawford then threatened her if she didn't hide the body.

"I want him to be remembered the way all the people that loved him knew him," Wolfe said.

Wolfe said he hurts over the tragic loss of his friend and cherishes the memories they shared, the memories he says he'll never forget.

"Just a smart, brilliant man. He deserved nothing but the best and he could have brought so much more greatness and love to this world in the decades and decades he should have," he said.

Beaman's mother spoke with 12News over the phone and said she's heartbroken over the loss of her son. She's trying to bring his body back home to Phoenix. A GoFundMe has been set up to help with costs. You can donate here.

