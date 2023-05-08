Loved ones and neighbors open community garden in honor of Phoenix man killed stabbing

Loved ones and neighbors have opened a community garden in honor of Danny Rubio, a Phoenix man who died after being stabbed in 2020.

The family of a Phoenix man who lost his life in a stabbing three years continues to cope with the loss.

As the case remains open, the loved ones of Danny Rubio continue to push forward, in hopes justice will eventually be served.

Those Rubio left behind planted a garden in his honor.

The Rudyville Neighborhood Garden stands on the corner of 35th Place and Windsor Avenue in Phoenix.

It brings some beauty to an area that has dealt with many struggles.

“This garden was built in honor of my brother’s memory,” said Michelle Rubio, one of Rubio’s younger sisters.

Rubio’s life was cut short in 2020.

“My brother lost his life here in this community,” she said. “He was stabbed in the alley, right behind his house.”

Police said officers responded to the neighborhood on July 5, 2020. When they arrived, they found a man stabbed in the chest in the alleyway. He died at the scene. That man was Rubio.

“It’s been hard… very hard, because you have to learn to live without your loved one, but also suffer for not being able to get justice yet for him,” said his sister.

Court documents state witnesses reported seeing Major McKenzie, 48, fleeing from the area. When police found McKenzie, he reportedly had multiple knives and looked to have blood on his shoes and backpack.

Court records show he had prior arrests for assault, robbery, and criminal damage. Records also suggested McKenzie is mentally disturbed and a transient.

McKenzie was released from a mental health facility and taken into custody by Phoenix police on Monday.

Police said Rubio's case isn’t the only case McKenzie is tied to. He’s also linked to another deadly stabbing in the same area around the same period of time.

“They are saying he’s incompetent for trial,” she said.

In Rubio’s case, his sister said there have been a lot of hold-ups in court.

“He refuses to take medication and it has been dismissed twice,” she said.

So, for now, emotions are running high.

“It makes me very sad and angry,” his sister said. “Also, I worry that if he gets back put in the street, he will commit the same crime again.”

They say time can heal and this garden is helping Danny’s family focus on all the things they loved so much about him.

“He was very social, very friendly, happy all the time,” she said. “He was very caring.”

“I’m very thankful to the community that has brought this garden together for my son,” his dad Luis Rubio said.

But still, the pain remains for the family.

“The only hope I have is that they will do justice for my son,” his mom Antonia Rubio said.

At last check, McKenzie is in the custody of Phoenix police.

