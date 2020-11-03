REXBURG, Idaho — Multiple agencies are now expected to come together this week to share information in connection with the ongoing case of two missing Rexburg children as their mother, Lori Vallow, sits in jail, according to Freemont County Sheriff Len Humphries.

The meeting is scheduled to happen in Salt Lake City and will involve multiple investigative agencies who are looking into the whereabouts of 7-year-old JJ Vallow and 17-year-old Tylee Ryan, the death of Tammy Daybell, Chad Daybell's late wife, and the death of Alex Cox, Lori's brother.

The Fremont County sheriff told KTVB he will have two or three officers present at that meeting. Tammy Daybell's death occurred in Fremont County.

KTVB has also confirmed that the Gilbert Arizona Police Department will send officers to the meeting. Gilbert is where Charles Vallow and Alex Cox died.

News of the meeting comes as Vallow remains in jail on $1 million bond. A preliminary hearing for Vallow is scheduled for March 18 and 19.

"Because this is a complex case, a two-day preliminary hearing is not particularly unusual," said criminal defense lawyer and former Idaho Attorney General David Leroy.

Leroy told KTVB the purpose of a preliminary hearing is to make an initial showing by the prosecution of what evidence they have against the defendant and to give the defense that time to cross-examine those witnesses, as well as to examine whatever documentation is presented.

RELATED: Will Lori Vallow bond out of jail? Here's what it takes

RELATED: 'Tell us where the kids are': Lori Vallow appears in Idaho court, judge lowers her bail to $1 million

“Apparently it remains that at this point, a case of circumstantial evidence,” Leroy said. “She would likely through her lawyer cross-examine everyone who does present indirect evidence to have them admit that they have no idea that she has done anything unto warrant or inappropriate with her children and that they don’t know where her children are.”

Leroy added that we could see one of two potential outcomes following the preliminary hearing next week.

“Number one, the evidence will not be sufficient and the case will be dismissed by the magistrate judge and the defendant discharged, or in the alternative if the evidence is to be sufficient, the defendant will be bound over to appear before the district court where all felony cases in Idaho are actually tried,” Leroy said.

RELATED: FBI, Rexburg police asking for photos, videos of missing Idaho kids in Yellowstone National Park

VERIFY: A closer look at the facts surrounding Lori Vallow and her two missing children

MORE: Lori Vallow's attorneys in Idaho file requests to see case documents and lower her bond amount

Watch more on the search for Lori Vallow's missing Idaho kids:

See all of the latest coverage of the missing Rexburg kids in our YouTube playlist: