New concealment charges filed against Lori Vallow

The new felonies suggest prosecutors believe she knew the bodies of both her children were buried on the Rexburg-area property of her new husband.

REXBURG, Idaho — Prosecutors have filed two felony charges of conspiracy to commit alteration, destruction or concealment of evidence against Lori Vallow, suggesting that they believe she knew the bodies of both her children were buried on the Rexburg-area property of her new husband.

Vallow also faces felony charges of desertion and nonsupport of dependent children, as well as misdemeanors for resisting or obstructing officers, criminal solicitation to commit a crime, and contempt of court.

Neither Vallow nor her husband, Chad Daybell, have been charged with killing 17-year-old Tylee Ryan and 7-year-old JJ Vallow, whose remains were found in Daybell's yard June 9. The children had been missing since September, sparking an investigation that drew nationwide attention.

Officials have not yet released a cause of death for either child. One of the bodies was found wrapped in plastic and bound with duct tape; the other had been burned, according to court documents.

Daybell was arrested and charged with two felony counts of concealment of evidence after the remains were discovered.

The couple is also being investigated by the Idaho Attorney General's Office for murder, attempted murder and conspiracy in the death of Chad Daybell's late wife, Tammy Daybell. Tammy Daybell died in October weeks before Daybell and Vallow got married on a beach in Hawaii; although her death was originally deemed to be from natural causes, investigators later reopened the case and ruled it suspicious.

No criminal charges have been filed in that case.

Vallow and Daybell are currently held in jail on bonds of $1 million each. Both are set for preliminary hearings in July.

Vallow is due to make an initial appearance on the conspiracy to conceal evidence charges at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday. The hearing will be live-streamed on YouTube and in this story.

Check back for updates.