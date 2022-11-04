Lori Vallow Daybell set to face a judge on murder charges

Lori Vallow Daybell and her husband Chad Daybell each have a scheduled hearing in court Tuesday.

REXBURG, Idaho — Editor's note: The video above is from previous coverage of the case involving Lori Vallow Daybell.

Lori Vallow Daybell is scheduled to face a judge Tuesday afternoon in Idaho after a court order last week revealed her competency had been restored and her case can move forward.

The alleged doomsday mom is set to be arraigned at 1 p.m. in Idaho on charges connected to the deaths of her children, Tylee and JJ, who used to live in the the East Valley.

Lori Vallow Daybell and her husband Chad Daybell are currently in custody in Idaho, facing charges in the deaths of her children, Tylee and JJ, who used to live in Arizona. Both Chad and Lori are also facing additional charges connected to the deaths of their former spouses.

Lori Vallow Daybell was moved from Idaho's Department of Health and Welfare, where she's been under a mental health evaluation since last summer, to the custody of Fremont County. She's been rebooked into the Madison County jail in Rexburg, Idaho.

Lori moved to Idaho with the kids from Arizona in September 2019. They disappeared before the end of the month.

After the kids' disappeared, Daybell's first wife, Tammy Daybell, died in October 2019. Originally, it was believed she died in her sleep, but investigators later determined her death was suspicious, exhumed her body, and charged Daybell and Lori in her death.

A few weeks after Tammy's death, Lori and Chad Daybell got married in Hawaii.

Investigators believe Lori and Chad Daybell had returned to Rexburg until police first came around for a welfare check on her kids around Thanksgiving 2019.

Lori and Chad Daybell then disappeared to Hawaii until Lori was originally arrested for failing to produce her kids in February 2020 and extradited back to Idaho in March of that year. Chad Daybell would later be arrested in June after the children's bodies were discovered on his property.

Chad Daybell is also set to appear in court Tuesday morning in a hearing where a judge will reconsider moving his trial from East Idaho to Boise.

Chad Daybell's trial is scheduled for January 2023 and will likely become a joint trial with his wife, Lori.

