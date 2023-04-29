Week three testimony: Lori Vallow Daybell murder trial recap

The jurors have heard from more than thirty witnesses so far, including Lori Vallow's sister and Tammy Daybell's sister.

PHOENIX — Investigators, pathologists, and shocked and confused relatives all took the stand in week three of testimony in the Lori Vallow Daybell murder trial.

The former Valley mom is accused of killing her kids, Tylee and JJ. Investigators believe she conspired to kill her kids with her husband Chad Daybell and brother Alex Cox, who died before charges in this case were filed. Lori and Chad are also facing charges in the death of Chad’s first wife Tammy Daybell.

Cameras are not allowed in the courtroom, but here are some of the main trial takeaways from April 24- April 28 according to court audio obtained by 12News and reporters in the courtroom.

Jailhouse phone call between Lori Vallow Daybell and her younger sister

Summer Shiflet teared up on the stand as she faced her sister Lori sitting at the Defendant’s table. She testified that she and Lori used to be close, but said Lori cut her and her mother off for four months while Tylee and JJ were missing.

The jury heard a call between the sisters after Lori’s kids’ bodies were discovered buried in Chad Daybell’s backyard in June 2020.

Lori: I don’t know what anybody knows. I’ve been in isolation for two weeks. (inaudible)

Summer: Well I know that they found Tylee buried in a pet cemetery and JJ buried in Chad’s backyard. And I don’t understand how that happened or why.

In the call Summer is bewildered that her sister would not tell the family anything about her kids.

Lori married Chad Daybell in Hawaii in early November 2019 after her kids were allegedly killed in September 2019.

Summer: Is there another explanation?

Lori: Absolutely, but I can’t talk about it.

Summer: You went to Hawaii and were dancing on the beach while your kids were in the ground.

Summer goes on to tell Lori that Tylee and JJ were loved and that other family members could have taken them in.

Summer: Please consider that Chad has lied and you’ve been deceived and this is not what you think it is. There’s nothing okay about killing children. Nothing. And even if you didn’t kill them and Chad didn’t kill them and Alex didn’t kill them you threw them away like garbage.

Digital records played a key role in this case

A variety of investigators with the FBI and local agencies testified to all the digital evidence gathered in the case. Evidence indicated that Chad, Lori and Alex all had multiple phone lines. Investigators flagged suspicious Google searches on Chad and Lori’s devices.

Other investigators testified how Alex Cox’s phone ultimately led them to Tylee and JJ’s burial sites.

Causes of death revealed for JJ and Tylee

The jurors saw graphic images of Tylee and JJ’s remains and heard from those involved with their autopsies.

It was revealed in court that JJ died from asphyxiation from a bag over his head and duct tape over his mouth. Tylee’s remains were in such bad shape that the pathologist couldn’t determine how she was murdered.

A fingerprint and partial palm print found on the black plastic that covered JJ Vallow’s body were a match to Alex Cox, according to one of the investigators.

Tylee’s skeletal remains showed choppign and stabbing wounds. Tylee’s DNA matched blood found on the handle of a pickaxe and DNA collected from the back of a shovel found on Chad Daybell’s property.

Tammy Daybell’s sister testifies

The jury also heard accounts about an attempted shooting on Tammy Daybell, including a 911 call she made in early October. Investigators believe Alex Cox could have been the person behind this attempt. Photos of the scene at the Daybell's home on the day Tammy died were also admitted into evidence and shown to the jury.

Samantha Gwilliam, Tammy Daybell’s sister, took the stand on Thursday afternoon and Friday morning. She testified that she noticed a difference in Chad and Tammy’s relationship in the summer of 2019. “Something was off,” she said, referring to Chad’s newly withdrawn behavior.

She testified that Chad told her Tammy died peacefully in her sleep in October 2019. Investigators said that Chad declined an autopsy and Tammy was buried soon after she died. Tammy’s body was later exhumed and investigators now believe she died by asphyxiation.

Gwilliam said her family learned that Chad married Lori just a few weeks after Tammy’s death. She said that Chad and lied about who Lori was and that she didn’t have children to take care of, calling them “empty nesters.”

Lori’s attorney’s have stated in the courtroom and in court filings that Lori was not in Idaho the day Tammy Daybell died.

Next steps in the case

Chad Daybell will be tried separately.

His attorney has been reportedly sitting in the courtroom most days during Lori Vallow Daybell’s trial, which will continue with testimony Monday.

Chad Daybell is due in court next week for a status conference.

