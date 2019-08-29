PHOENIX — A woman was arrested early Sunday after she allegedly drove under the influence and went the wrong way on a Loop 202 off-ramp.

Daizja Thompson, 21, was arrested after 3 a.m. at the Loop 202 and McClintock Drive in Tempe, Tempe police said Thursday.

A Tempe officer saw Thompson driving the wrong way onto the eastbound Loop 202 off ramp and pulled her over on the off-ramp before she entered the highway, police said.

According to court documents, Thompson, who is a Grand Canyon University student, began to turn around on the off-ramp, but the officer caught up to her and pulled her over.

The officer said Thompson had bloodshot eyes and alcohol on her breath.

Thompson told the officer that she drank four to five beers and a shot of tequila earlier that evening.

She reportedly had a blood alcohol content of 0.119.

Court documents show she was booked into Tempe City Jail on one count of driving under the influence, one count of DUI with a blood alcohol content of .08 percent or more and one count of aggravated DUI for wrong-way driving.

Thompson was released on her own recognizance and is set to appear in court next month.

