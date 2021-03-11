Looking for ways to keep your home safe? Here are five tips to prevent your home from becoming a target to burglarers

Simple precautions can be taken to ensure that criminals don't see your home as a potential target.

CHANDLER, Ariz. — A group of burglars was caught on camera ramming through a homeowner's door in a Chandler neighborhood.

People living in the area said that they're considering getting a weapon to protect their families. However, experts like Jeff Hynes, a former Phoenix police commander and current professor of justice studies at Glendale Community College said there are simple ways to stay safe that don't include weapons.

"There's reinforced glass, there's rods you can use in arcadia doors, in this case, they went through the window of the arcadia door," Hynes said.

Hynes gave five tips to avoid becoming a victim in your own home.

Get away

If there is a threat at your home, get your family out. Design a plan to make sure everyone knows how to exit the home and decide on a designated meeting spot.

Hide

Hynes said that hiding is only a viable option if there is a secure and protected space where the criminal can't get to you.

Places like this could include a closet or a bathroom. Lock doors if it's possible.

Fight

If you decide to fight, fight with every ounce of strength in your body and you do not surrender.

Check locks

Before going to sleep, check all the doors in your home to ensure that they are locked. Incorporating the process of checking locks into your family's routine can be a good way of making sure it happens consistently.

Motion sensor security lights

Lights that flash on, indicating that someone is home can deter criminals. Adding sirens or alert sounds can also work.

With brazen burglars in valley neighborhoods, Hynes said you can't over-prepare.

Chandler police told 12 News that people were sleeping inside that home as the suspects smashed their way into the home near Dobson Road and Chandler Boulevard with what was believed to be a pick-ax.

Hynes added that being safe also comes with simple precautions to ensure your home isn't targeted.

Fortunately, no one was hurt in this incident but family members said that the two men ran before the police got here. If you know anything about the suspects in the clip, call the Chandler Police Department at 480-782-4000.

