Rachel Henry is behind bars, facing three charges of first-degree murder after she allegedly smothered her three children to death at a Phoenix home on Monday.

Henry told authorities that she smothered the children, 3-year-old Zane Henry, 1-year-old Miraya Henry and 7-month-old Catalaya Rios, one by one, even while the children's father and aunt were in the home.

But Henry is not the first mother who has been accused of murdering her own children, either nationally and in Arizona.

Team 12's Tram Mai is taking a look back at mothers who have done the unthinkable.

PREVIOUSLY: Oklahoma police reports detail child welfare incidents with mother accused of killing her 3 children

Susan Smith

In 1994, Smith claimed she was carjacked by a man who took off with her two young sons.

But Smith later confessed that she let her car roll into a lake, with her two sons -- 3 years old and 14 months old at the time -- still strapped in their car seats.

The reason? She was secretly dating a man who didn't want children, Smith claimed.

Smith was convicted of murder and sentenced to life in prison.

Susan Eubanks

Eubanks killed four of her children at her home in San Marcos, California, back in 1997.

They were between the ages of 4 and 14 years old when they were shot and killed, execution style.

Eubanks then shot herself in the stomach in an attempted murder-suicide.

She was going through a divorce and prosecutors said she killed her children as revenge.

She was convicted of capital murder and remains on death row.

Andrea Yates

Yates drowned all five of her children of the bathtub of her home in Houston, Texas, in 2001.

They ranged in age from 6 months to 7 years old at the time of their deaths.

Yates claimed Satan ordered her to kill them so they could be saved from hell.

Yates was found not guilty by reason of insanity on a retrial and was placed in a psychiatric hospital.

Mireya Alejandra Lopez

Lopez drowned her twin 2-year-old boys in a bathtub at their Avondale home in 2015.

She told police that she stabbed one of them afterward to make sure he was dead.

Lopez told police that she drowned them because "Nobody loved her and nobody loved them."

RELATED: Woman accused of drowning her twin sons pleads not guilty

She also tried to drown the boys' 3-year-old stepbrother, but was stopped by Lopez's mother when she walked in.

Lopez suffered from mental illness and was found guilty but insane on first-degree murder charges. She was sentenced to life in prison.

Octavia Rogers

In 2016, Rogers was accused of killing her three sons in a north Phoenix home.

They were 8 years old, 5 years old and 2 months old at the time.

The children were found dead inside a closet from multiple stab wounds and partially dismembered.

RELATED: Octavia Rogers, mom accused of murdering 3 boys, will face death penalty

Rogers was found in the bathroom with self-inflicted stab wounds after she reportedly tried to drown herself.

Police reports revealed that she screamed "she was the creator" and "wanted to go back to the creator."