WATCH LIVE: Chad Daybell to appear in court Tuesday for second day of preliminary hearing

Lori Vallow Daybell's close friend Melanie Gibb is considered a key to this case. Court records show she was one of the last people to see Joshua "JJ" Vallow alive.

FREMONT COUNTY, Idaho — Lori Vallow Daybell's close friend Melanie Gibb will take the stand again in what is expected to be the second and last day of Chad Daybell's preliminary hearing on Tuesday.

Daybell was arrested back in June after his wife's children, Joshua "JJ" Vallow and Tylee Ryan, were found buried in his backyard in Idaho.

Their mother, Lori Vallow Daybell, has been behind bars since March after she was arrested for their disappearance.

Gibb will be back in court Tuesday morning for cross-examination from Chad Daybell's attorney. You can watch the hearing live here.

A lot of this case started to unravel in Arizona, where Lori and the children were living before court records show her moving them to Idaho in September 2019.

At this time, both Chad and Lori are facing felony charges for conspiracy and concealing evidence. The preliminary hearing is a next step before a possible trial.

Witnesses took the stand for the first time on Monday in the case against Daybell, including investigators with Rexburg Police who were first to do a welfare check on the children.

A lot of the testimony was emotional for JJ's grandparents, Kay and Larry Woodcock. They were the first to alert police that they hadn't heard from JJ, back in November 2019.

Monday's proceeded wrapped up after Gibb took the stand.

At one point during the hearing, the state introduced a body-camera video from Rexburg Police, from Nov. 26, 2019, when they first try and do a welfare check on JJ. You can hear Lori telling police that JJ is with Gibb in Arizona, which Gibb later testifies isn't true.

In November, when Lori told police that JJ was with Melanie Gibb, Gibb says she got a call from Chad later in the day.

"He said 'Hi Melanie. This is Chad. The Rexburg Police are going to call you. Don’t pick up."

Gibb told the court at this point in time, she thought JJ was with Kay Woodcock because Lori told her that's where he was. Gibb said that Lori told her she dropped JJ off at the airport to stay with Kay and that she told Kay she had breast cancer and needed help with JJ.

Gibb said that Lori also called her after Chad did, and asked Melanie to tell police that JJ was with her.

Gibb said Lori asked her to take a picture of other children to try and make it seem like she was with JJ. Gibb said she didn't return the calls from Rexburg Police that day, but she did talk to Gilbert Police in Arizona, who was also investigating the children's disappearance.

When asked what she told Gilbert Police, Gibb said she originally told them that JJ had been with her previously but he was back with Lori as a way to steer the investigation back to Rexburg. She later admitted this wasn't true.

"Lori was misleading and Lori was manipulating me or trying to convince that he and she were in danger and because of our friendship - I thought I had really no idea if this could be true or not," Gibb testifies. "And I was very perplexed. Very troubled. I didn’t know what to do. I was trying to reconcile all these feelings I had."

Gibb says she would later go on to confront Chad and Lori in a phone conversation on Dec. 8, 2019, she would record and turn over to police.

In the call, which was played in court Monday, Gibb asked multiple times about JJ's whereabouts.

"Is JJ safe?" Melanie asked.

"He is safe and happy," Lori replied.

Lori and Chad go on to tell Melanie over the phone that they can't reveal where JJ is for his own safety.

"I’m just trying to keep him protected," Lori says.

"And keep you protected and keep everybody else protected," adds Chad.

The call lasted about 21 minutes before dropping out. Melanie continued to ask questions as she and Lori discuss religious influence in the case.

Records said that Chad and Lori follow dark religious beliefs that could be at the center of this case.

Court documents accused Chad of being a doomsday cult leader and that he and Lori were preparing for the ends of times.

Documents said they also believe that people could be "light" or "dark" and that some people turn to zombies. In one record from earlier this year, Lori says that her children are "zombies" that "might need to die."

Gibb said she studied the same beliefs.

"I believe you have been very deceived by Satan," Gibb told Lori in their recorded phone conversation. "I believe that he has tricked you. I don’t believe what you’re doing is correct. I just don’t."

Gibb went on to talk to Lori about her relationship with Chad. Lori and Chad married after JJ and Tylee disappeared. Their marriage was also weeks after Chad's first wife, Tammy Daybell, died in their Idaho home. Investigators are still investigating her death, which is considered suspicious.

"It’s just not true," Chad tells Gibb over the phone. "My own children were there. They testified Tammy had been getting weaker and sick and I begged her to go to the doctor because she just - her heart was failing her. She was physically falling apart she needed a doctor. She just passed away. That’s how it happened."

Before the phone call stops, Lori and Gibb talked more about faith and friendship, with Gibb expressing all her concerns to Lori.

"My salvation is not in trouble at all and I think you should check that with the Lord again," Lori said.