Light rail assault suspect caught by Mesa police dog

Leon Jones, 39, was caught by a police dog who found the suspect hiding underneath a box.

MESA, Ariz. — A man accused of attempting to sexually assault a woman on a light rail station in Mesa was arrested by police on Saturday.

Leon Jones, 39, allegedly attacked a woman standing on the light rail platform near Alma School Road and Main Street at about 4 a.m., according to Mesa police.

Jones allegedly struck the woman's head, knocking her unconscious. The suspect then got on top of her, removed her shirt, and allegedly choked her.

After a bystander ran over to help, Jones ran away from the scene. Mesa police said one of its K-9 dogs later found the suspect hiding underneath a box in some bushes.

Jones was booked into the Maricopa County jail on charges of kidnapping, sexual abuse, and assault.

