New lawsuits allege two children were sexually abused by Catholic priests about 40 years ago and that the Roman Catholic Diocese of Phoenix covered up the abuse.

Both lawsuits were brought Monday under a 2019 state law that extends the rights of people who say they were abused as children to sue until their 30th birthday —- a decade longer than before.

The Phoenix diocese declined to comment on the specific allegations in both lawsuits.

However, it said it stands with all those who grieve and suffer because of the abuse caused by clergy.

