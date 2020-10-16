Laveen neighborhood on edge after alleged thieves caught on camera

Neighbors shared the video on social media and learned some of their other neighbors had packages stolen.

PHOENIX — People living on Beautiful Lane are seeing some ugly stuff.

The Laveen neighborhood near 41st Avenue and Baseline Road is on high alert after cameras caught suspicious activity right at their doors.

Michael Land always thought his home was in a safe place.

"Being woken up at 4 in the morning saying 'Hey someone tried to open up the door.' You’re shocked," says Michael Land.

Last week, Land's security camera caught a man pulling on his door and turning away. The video appears to show the man has a package in his backpack.

A few nights later, his camera caught another guy trying to get into his neighbor's car.

Michael’s wife shared the video on social media and then learned some of their neighbors had packages stolen.

"Those people, their peace of mind was stolen," says Land.

Isaiah Perez with Envision Security says there are some steps you can take to stay safe.

"Like myself, I have signs up," he explains "Like 'Smile! You’re on camera.""

Perez says visible security signs and visible cameras can be the best deterrents to keep people away.

"They tend to hesitate because they know they’re going to be recorded."

He adds, don’t attract people by letting packages sit outside. Arrange to be home for delivery, have it dropped off in your back yard or plan for a neighbor to pick it up.

"By being proactive you’re going to have a better chance eliminating package thieves and burglaries on your property," Perez shares.

As for Michael Land, he says he’s working to add more cameras and more security. He has four kids and doesn't want to take any chances.