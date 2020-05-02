The last of seven defendants charged in the 2010 fatal shooting of U.S. Border Patrol Agent Brian Terry in a case that exposed a botched federal gun operation known as “Fast and Furious” has been extradited to Arizona to stand trial.

Federal prosecutors announced Tuesday that Jesus Rosario Favela-Astorga, who was arrested in Mexico in October 2017, was extradited last Friday.

Court documents show a plea of not guilty was entered on Favela-Astorga’s behalf and a March 17 trial date has been set.

Five of the seven men charged in Terry's killing are serving prison sentences after pleading guilty or being convicted of first-degree murder. Three of the defendants got life prison terms.

RELATED ARTICLES:

• Authorities make final arrest in border agent's killing

• Sentencing for men responsible for death of a federal agent