Las Vegas police looking for homicide suspects accused of dumping man's body in Mohave County in 2017

MOHAVE COUNTY, Ariz. — Las Vegas investigators are asking for the public's help to locate two fugitives accused of killing a man in 2017 and dumping his body in Mohave County.

The remains of 62-year-old David Rathbun were found in the desert near Dolan Springs in 2018, a year after he went missing from the Las Vegas, Nevada area.

Detectives from the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Homicide Section identified 55-year-old Charles Ausiello and 45-year-old Jolene Hibbs as suspects in his death after discovering a crime scene in Las Vegas.

Rathbun was reported missing in October of 2017 after his family had not heard from him in a few weeks.

His family told the NBC affiliate in Las Vegas his house was emptied and someone had sold his house for cash, for much less than it was worth.

Investigators say during the following months after he went missing there were several fraudulent ATM withdrawals from his account.

The LVMPD is asking for the public’s assistance in locating Ausiello and Hibbs.

Ausiello and Hibbs have multiple outstanding felony arrest warrants between them for forgery, fraud and grand larceny according to police. The two are known to frequent the Boulder Highway corridor.