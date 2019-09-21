LANCASTER, S.C. — Two people have died and eight others were injured during a shooting at a crowded night club in Lancaster, South Carolina, according to the sheriff's office. Law enforcement is still searching for the shooter or shooters.

Around 2:45 a.m., shots were fired both inside and outside Old Skool Sports Bar & Grill, according to Lancaster County Sheriff Barry Faile.

"This was a violent incident of huge magnitude that was witnessed by lots of people,” said Sheriff Faile. “Two people are dead, and many more are seriously injured. The shooter or shooters are out there. We need to talk with everybody who was at the club when the shooting happened, and I encourage those witnesses to contact us immediately so those responsible for these deaths and injuries can be taken into custody.”

The two deceased victims have not been publicly identified. At this time, officials are only identifying them as men.

A total of eight others remain hospitalized. Four suffered non-critical injuries. The condition of the other four was not immediately known.

The names of the injured have also not been released.

Investigators have obtained search warrants to search the club and any vehicles in the parking lot.

No arrests have been made. Investigators do not yet know if there was one or more shooters.

The club is located at 1384 Old Charlotte Road in the Twin Pines area of Lancaster.

A eleventh victim was treated and released at a local medical facility for injuries received in a fall as that victim fled the club.

Anyone with information about this or any other case should call the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office at 803-283-3388 or contact Midlands Crimestoppers in one of the following ways: dial 888-CRIME-SC (888-274-6372), log onto www.midlandscrimestoppers.com and click on the “Submit a Tip” tab.

