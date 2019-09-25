LAKE HAVASU CITY, Ariz. — Police arrested a Lake Havasu City man this week in connection to the overdose death of rapper Mac Miller in 2018.

Mac Miller, whose real name is Malcolm McCormick, was found dead by his assistant at his San Fernando Valley home in September of 2018. An investigation revealed Miller overdosed on counterfeit oxycodone pills laced with the powerful opioid fentanyl.

Lake Havasu City Police say further investigation into Miller's death led the DEA, FBI and police to a residence in Lake Havasu City.

There, investigators found a physician’s prescription pad, prescription-only pills, a usable amount of marijuana and drug paraphernalia. In addition, a 9mm pistol, two shotguns, a personally manufactured firearm suppressor, and large amounts of ammunition were also found.

Police arrested Ryan Reavis, 36, and charged him with fraudulent schemes and artifices, possession of marijuana, possession of prescription drugs, possession of drug paraphernalia, weapons misconduct by a prohibited possessor, and manufacture of a prohibited weapon.

Lake Havasu City Police did not say exactly how Reavis was connected to Miller's death.

A 23-year-old Los Angeles man was arrested earlier this month for allegedly giving Miller the counterfeit oxycodone pills.

Reavis was held on a $50,000 cash-only bond and transferred to the custody of the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office.