Woman enters plea in 2018 nail salon manager death in Vegas

A Las Vegas woman has pleaded guilty to a murder charge and is expected to face 10-to-25 years in state prison for killing a nail salon manager with a vehicle while trying to skip out on a $35 manicure nearly two years ago.
Krystal Whipple’s attorney didn’t immediately respond Monday to a message about the plea the 23-year-old Whipple entered Friday.
Whipple admitted killing 51-year-old Nhu “Annie” Ngoc Nguyen, a mother of three from Garden Grove, California, in December 2018.
She avoided trial on felony murder, burglary, robbery and stolen vehicle charges, and is due for sentencing Feb. 5.
Whipple was arrested in Glendale, Ariz.