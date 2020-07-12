Woman enters plea in 2018 nail salon manager death in Vegas

She ran over the manager, killing her. The woman was arrested in Glendale, Ariz.

A Las Vegas woman has pleaded guilty to a murder charge and is expected to face 10-to-25 years in state prison for killing a nail salon manager with a vehicle while trying to skip out on a $35 manicure nearly two years ago.

Krystal Whipple’s attorney didn’t immediately respond Monday to a message about the plea the 23-year-old Whipple entered Friday.

Whipple admitted killing 51-year-old Nhu “Annie” Ngoc Nguyen, a mother of three from Garden Grove, California, in December 2018.

She avoided trial on felony murder, burglary, robbery and stolen vehicle charges, and is due for sentencing Feb. 5.