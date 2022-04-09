Know him? Coconino County Sheriff's Office looking for credit card theft suspect

Authorities are looking for the suspect responsible for using stolen credit cards at a Walmart, according to the Coconino County Sheriff's Office.

COCONINO COUNTY, Ariz. — The Coconino County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public's help identifying the man they said is responsible for using stolen credit cards to shop at a Walmart.

The cards were stolen from the Snowbowl area, according to the sheriff’s office.

The unidentified man used stolen credit cards at the Huntington Drive Walmart on Sept. 4, 2022, the sheriff’s office said. Apple gift cards and household items were purchased at the store, according to the sheriff’s office.

The sheriff’s office said they believe the individual is working with at least one other person.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Coconino County Sheriff’s Office at 928-774-4523.

Silent Witness:

Arizona's Silent Witness program allows people to send in tips and share information about crimes happening within their local communities.

The program shares unsolved felony case information in multiple ways, including TV, radio and social media.

Anyone who has information on a crime or recognizes a suspect described by the program is asked to call 480-948-6377, go to the program's website online or download the Silent Witness app to provide a tip. The identity of anyone who submits a tip is kept anonymous.

Calls to Silent Witness are answered 24/7 by a live person and submitted tips are accepted at all times. Submitted tips are then sent to the detective(s) in charge of the specific case.

Individuals who submit tips that lead to an arrest or indictment in the case can get a reward of up to $1,000.

