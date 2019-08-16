PHOENIX — A teacher in Kingman was arrested this week for allegedly having sexual contact with a minor.

Brent Miracle, 29, was arrested around 10 a.m. Monday on three felony counts of sexual conduct with a minor and one misdemeanor count of contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

The arrest stemmed from an investigation that began Aug. 7, according to the Kingman Police Department.

The investigation began once police obtained information that a Kingman Unified School District teacher reportedly had sexual contact with a minor.

According to police, the investigation found that Miracle met the victim on a dating app and engaged in sexual conduct with the victim last December.

Miracle allegedly admitted his involvement and was booked into Mohave County Jail.

The victim was not a student of Miracle's and did not attend the same school that Miracle taught at.

It was not immediately known what school Miracle taught at; 12 News has reached out to the district for comment.

An Arizona Department of Education search showed that a Brent M. Miracle had a valid teaching certificate for K-8 "standard professional elementary education;" the certificate was set to expire in 2025. He also had no disciplinary history on file.

Kingman Unified School District governing board meeting minutes from 2017 showed that a Brent Miracle was approved to be emergency certified while he taught 6th grade at Kingman Middle School. Governing board meeting minutes from April showed that a Brent Michael Middle's contract was renewed for 2019-2020.

The investigation is ongoing.

