Kingman student arrested on suspicion of school shooting threats

The 13-year-old middle school student allegedly passed a note making threats against other students at the school.

Example video title will go here for this video

KINGMAN, Ariz. — A Kingman Middle School student has been arrested on the suspicion of making a shooting threat against the school, the Mohave County Sheriff's Office said.

Another student at the school said that the suspect had passed him a note that said he was going to bring a gun on the bus the next day and threatened other students.

The student who had been passed the note brought the issue to his parents who then reached out to the sheriff's office about the matter. During the investigation, detectives were able to contact the student who had written the note and his parents.

According to reports, he told detectives that the note wasn't serious and he didn't plan to actually follow through on the threats.

Detectives found the note in question, which said that he was going to bring a gun on the bus and shoot other people and then himself.

The student wasn't known to own or possess a gun at the time, officials said.

Both Kingman Middle School and the Kingman Police Department were informed of the situation, and the 13-year-old student was arrested on a charge of Making a Terroristic Threat, which is a class 3 felony.

The arrest comes in the wake of other threats and school shootings happening across the nation.

Authorities say the investigation is still ongoing.

Up to Speed