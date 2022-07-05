Kidnapping suspect convicted of trying to kill estranged wife in Phoenix

Shawn Spink followed his estranged wife from Indiana to Arizona and spent days stalking her before he violently attacked and kidnapped the victim.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

PHOENIX — An Indiana man was found guilty last week of following his estranged wife to Phoenix and stalking her before violently attacking the woman in her apartment.

Shawn Terry Spink, 47, was convicted in Maricopa County Superior Court of attempted first-degree murder, sexual assault, kidnapping, and aggravated assault for crimes committed in September 2018.

After tracking down his wife in Phoenix, Spink allegedly spent days watching her before spraying the victim with bug spray and restraining her with zip-ties in her apartment, according to the Arizona Republic.

The defendant then reportedly stabbed the woman and proceeded to kidnap her. But the victim managed to escape by jumping out of the vehicle and seeking help at a local McDonald's restaurant.

Court records show the jury in Spink's trial determined his crimes contained the following aggravating factors:

The offense involved lying in wait for the victim or ambushing the victim during the commission of the offense.

The offense involved domestic violence.

The defendant’s actions required the victim to have surgery shortly after the offense had been committed.

The assault involved a serious physical injury.

The offense caused emotional harm to the victim.

Spink is scheduled to be sentenced on Aug. 1 and could be facing a lengthy term in prison.

From the Courthouse: A guilty verdict was reached last week in court against defendant Shawn Terry Spink. Spink was found guilty on all seven counts including attempted first-degree murder, kidnapping, sexual assault, and aggravated assault. pic.twitter.com/ZvN1CrRLYM — MaricopaCounty Atty. (@marcoattorney) July 5, 2022

Domestic violence resources



If you or anyone you know is in a domestic violence situation help is available. The National Domestic Violence Hotline is 800-799-7233 (SAFE).

The Arizona Sexual and Domestic Violence Hotline is 602-279-2980 or text 520-720-3383.

For help at New Life Domestic Violence in Arizona, call 623-932-4404

Go here for more local resources and shelters.

Up to Speed