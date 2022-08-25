Glendale police arrest kidnapping suspect after late-night pursuit

The suspect allegedly threatened his ex-girlfriend into a vehicle at knifepoint before leading officers on a chase, the Glendale Police Department said.

GLENDALE, Ariz. — A man is in custody after allegedly kidnapping his ex-girlfriend and leading officers on a late-night pursuit, the Glendale Police Department said on Thursday.

The suspect, who has yet to be identified by police, forced his ex-girlfriend into a vehicle at knifepoint, the department said. Officers initiated a chase when they located the vehicle with help from the Phoenix Police Department and the Arizona Department of Public Safety.

The vehicle "was finally stopped" near the intersection of Bethany Home Road and 43rd Avenue, police said. The victim was safely escorted out of the vehicle and the man was taken into custody by responding officers.

Detectives are still investigating the scene and the events leading up to the incident, officers said.

This is a developing story. Tune in to 12News for the latest information.

