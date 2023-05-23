Man arrested after possible kidnapping at Phoenix hotel

The man barricaded himself inside of a Knights Inn hotel room, the Phoenix Police Department said.

PHOENIX — Officers arrested a man at a Phoenix hotel early Tuesday morning after reports of a kidnapping, the city's police department said.

Police responded to a call about a possible kidnapping around 12:30 a.m. at a Knights Inn near the intersection of Black Canyon Highway and Coronado Road. There, they found a woman who said she was taken by the man.

The man, whose identity has yet to be released, had barricaded himself inside a hotel room, police said. Officers cleared the room after receiving a warrant and took the man into custody.

Detectives are investigating the scene.

This is a developing story. Tune in to 12News for the latest information.

