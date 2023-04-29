Phoenix man falls victim to Kia theft trend as AG calls for recalls

Ray Granillo worked hard to buy himself a car. He never could have predicted that less than a month later, it would be stolen.

PHOENIX — Owners of Kias and Hyundais are being targeted across the country because of how easy it is for criminals to steal them, and it's happening in the Valley.

“It was the first big purchase I've made in years," said Ray Granillo of Phoenix.

Ray Granillo was proud to buy a car in early March. It was a 2020 Kia Optima.

“I've worked really hard to literally build my credit up and actually be able to do it on my own without a cosigner," Granillo said.

Granillo never expected what would happen less than a month later.

“That turned into pretty much a nightmare at this point," Granillo said.

On the morning of April 2nd, Ray's car was parked at his apartment complex near 48th Street and McDowell as he was asleep.

Surveillance footage shows people moving around the car. Then, the back window was smashed and they had the car started up in seconds. They sped away and his car was gone.

“I didn't have the car for more than literally 30 days, two days shy of a month," Granillo said. "I hadn't even made the first payment.”

Ray contacted Phoenix PD who found his car about a mile down the road. It was abandoned in front of another residence and it was in bad shape.

“They took out the engine, they also took out the drive shaft and the steering column," Granillo said. "So at this point, we're looking at about $17,000 in charges."

Granillo is not alone.

Back in August, TikTok users exposed just how easy it was to steal some Kia and Hyundai vehicles, which prompted thefts to increase across the country.

The car manufacturers have developed a new anti-theft deterrent software, encouraging owners to get the free update.

For Attorney General Kris Mayes, however, that is not enough.

She has joined more than a dozen other states and in a letter, is calling for a federal recall of Hyundai and Kia vehicles manufactured between 2011 and 2022.

"Hyundai and Kia's failure to adequately address their vehicles' alarming theft rate is unacceptable and harmful to consumers,” said Attorney General Mayes. “I urge the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration to take swift action and institute a recall of these unsafe vehicles, which have not only harmed car owners but also consumed valuable law enforcement resources. It's time for these companies to prioritize the safety of their customers and make the necessary changes to ensure that their vehicles meet federal standards.”

Granillo is now stuck waiting on his insurance. He's unsure if they will fix the car, declare it a total loss, or something else.

In the meantime, his life has been turned upside down. Getting to work every day has become a challenge.

“I literally get up at 6 a.m., take two buses, the light rail, and an additional bus to get to work by 11 a.m. And then the same thing on the way back home," Granillo explained.

Granillo hopes something changes before more fall victim.

“I just hope that Kia and Hyundai actually do the right thing and actually do something about it," Granillo said.

Some major insurance providers, including State Farm, are no longer accepting all Kia and Hyundai drivers due to the thefts.

A State Farm spokesperson sent 12News the following statement:

"State Farm has temporarily stopped accepting new customer applications in some states for certain model years and trim levels of Hyundai and Kia vehicles because theft losses for these vehicles have increased dramatically. This is a serious problem impacting our customers and the entire auto insurance industry.

We take seriously our responsibility to manage risk and the impact of excess claim costs on all our customers. In this case, it became necessary to take action to protect our policyholders and our business. We are monitoring this situation very closely and will adjust our approach as appropriate."

