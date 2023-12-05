Jury reaches verdict in Lori Vallow murder case

The jurors in Idaho have made a decision in Lori Vallow's criminal case.

IDAHO, USA — The jury has reached a verdict in the murder case against Lori Vallow, the former Arizona resident accused of conspiring to kill her two children in 2019.

After deliberating for less than a day, the Idaho jury has made a decision in determining the fate of a woman who's attracted a bevy of media attention since her kids were reported missing four years ago.

The verdict is expected to be read at 11:45 a.m. Arizona time.

The remains of 7-year-old Joshua “JJ” Vallow and 16-year-old Tylee Ryan were found buried on a property in Idaho.

Vallow never reported the kids missing but continued to collect the survivor benefit checks each child was receiving because of the earlier deaths of their fathers, prosecutors said.

The strange saga began in July 2019, when Vallow's then-husband, Charles Vallow, was shot and killed by her brother, Alex Cox, at his home in Chandler.

Lori Vallow was later charged in Arizona in connection with Charles Vallow's death; she has not yet had the opportunity to enter a plea in that case.