Arizona fiduciary found guilty of scamming vulnerable clients

Krista Cline, 43, evaded authorities for several months before she was apprehended in Texas and extradited back to Arizona to stand trial for charges of fraud.

YAVAPAI COUNTY, Ariz. — A Yavapai County jury has convicted a former licensed fiduciary of scamming vulnerable clients by stealing their funds and forging records.

Krista Cline, 43, of Sedona was found guilty of fraud and theft after prosecutors presented evidence showing that she violated her fiduciary obligations by charging excessive fees and fabricating invoices for two of her clients.

The defendant also deposited the client's money in her personal bank account and used trust funds to pay her credit card bills. The crimes took place over the course of three years and involved a total loss of $174,600, according to the Yavapai County Sheriff's Office.

Cline was arrested in 2017 but attempted to evade authorities by fleeing to Texas and skipping her court dates. She was apprehended in February 2020 and brought back to Arizona to stand trial.

Cline was found guilty last April of stealing more than $95,000 from two other clients and was sentenced to five years in prison.

The defendant could now be sentenced to 23 years for each fraud charge and 16 years for each theft charge, according to the Yavapai County Attorney's Office.

“This defendant repeatedly took advantage of her position of trust to prey upon Yavapai County citizens, some of whom were vulnerable citizens," Yavapai County Attorney Sheila Polk said.

