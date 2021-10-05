Jury convicts Arizona man for threatening to kill Nancy Pelosi

Steven Arthur Martis, 77, was found guilty this week of leaving threatening messages for House Speaker Nancy Pelosi a week after the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection.

BULLHEAD CITY, Ariz. — A jury has convicted an Arizona man for threatening to kill House Speaker Nancy Pelosi about a week after rioters stormed the Capitol building.

Steven Arthus Martis, 77, of Bullhead City was found guilty on Thursday of communicating an interstate threat to kill the Democratic leader of the U.S. House of Representatives.

According to the U.S. Attorney's Office of Arizona, Martis left two voicemails at Pelosi's office in Washington D.C. on Jan. 17, 11 days after the Capitol building was overrun with rioters attempting to reverse the results of the 2020 election.

Martis said, "I'm going to kill you," in one voicemail message and "You're dead..." in another. Martis had been previously warned by the FBI to stop making threatening phone calls, prosecutors said.

A jury found Martis guilty this week and the defendant is scheduled to be sentenced on Jan. 25, 2022.

“This case is an important reminder that, although the First Amendment protects our right to free speech, which is one of our most precious individual rights, the United States Attorney’s Office takes threats to kill or harm another individual through a phone call or other form of interstate communication very seriously,” said Acting United States Attorney Glenn B. McCormick.

Over the last year, several individuals have been arrested for allegedly making death threats against Pelosi and President Joe Biden.

A 22-year-old Michigan man was sentenced last month in court for writing online posts about wanting to kill elected officials in order to start an American revolution.

