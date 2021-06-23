Judge sets trial date for Chad Daybell on latest murder charges

The trial is set to start on Nov. 8, 2021, and is expected to take 5 to 6 weeks.

IDAHO, USA — Chad Daybell will stand trial for murder charges announced last month.

A judge in Idaho set the trial date for Nov. 8, 2021. The state stated that they expect the case to take five weeks, while Daybell's attorney said that he anticipates it will take five to six weeks.

The trial date was decided after Daybell and his wife, Lori Vallow Daybell, were charged with multiple felonies in May. The couple is currently in jail facing murder and conspiracy charges connected to the deaths of Vallow Daybell's children, Tylee, JJ and Chad's first wife Tammy Daybell.

Investigators found Tylee and JJ's bodies buried in Chad Daybell's backyard in June 2020. Daybell was arrested after the discovery and both he and Vallow Daybell were originally charged with conspiracy to destroy or conceal evidence. The new charges were filed last month.

Vallow Daybell used to live in Arizona with her children before she moved them to Idaho in September 2019. Tylee and JJ disappeared before the end of that month.

Chad Daybell and Lori Vallow Daybell married in November 2019, about two weeks after Daybell's first wife Tammy was killed.

Tammy Daybell's death was originally ruled as "natural," but her body was later exhumed.

Chad Daybell and Lori Vallow Daybell are both facing conspiracy charges in Tammy's death. Chad is also charged with first-degree murder in her death.

The pair were set to have a joint trial this summer on the initial felony charges, but that has since been put on hold.

After the newest murder charges were filed, Vallow Daybell's attorney filed paperwork with the Idaho courts that said she was found "not competent" to proceed with her case.

Records showed that the psychological assessment was taken before Vallow Daybell and her current husband, Chad Daybell, were indicted on new murder and conspiracy charges.

Her case will be paused for 90 days as doctors try to get her competent enough to stand trial. If they are not successful, her time admitted could be expanded a further 180 days.

Vallow Daybell is also charged with conspiracy to commit murder in the death of her husband Charles Vallow, according to Chandler police. The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office is reviewing that case.

