Joshua Bagley was released from jail 3 days before allegedly strangling a woman in Phoenix

PHOENIX — More details have surfaced about the man police say strangled a woman on a Valley Metro bus on Friday and his recent criminal history.

Joshua Bagley, 26, is accused of strangling 41-year-old Diane Craig before leaving her body on the bus.

Court records raise questions about why the suspect was released from jail just three days before the alleged murder.

Bagley's criminal history dates back to early April when he was first arrested by Mesa Police on an outstanding warrant from Mohave County. Those charges include unlawful means of transportation and criminal damage.

However, he was released from the Maricopa County Jail after he wasn't picked up by authorities from the Mohave County jurisdiction. It wasn't long after that Bagley was arrested by Goodyear Police.

Officers say that was for theft of a vehicle and DUI. Police say those are crimes that need to be further investigated, so Bagley was released from jail a second time.

Meanwhile, Phoenix Police say Valley Metro bus surveillance video showed a man, believed to be Bagley, strangling Craig with bag straps.

12 News has not seen the video, but court records state the video shows Craig was pushed to the floor and killed.

Bagley is being held on a $2 million bond for the murder charge and is scheduled in court again this Friday for the felony charge outstanding in Mohave County.

Our team reached out to Valley Metro for comment, and the agency referred us to Phoenix Police and added:

“Valley Metro in collaboration with Phoenix Public Transit helps riders stay safe while riding public transit. From buses to trains and other modes of public transit, safety is our priority. We all share that responsibility on the regional transit system and the City of Phoenix has protocols in place to ensure the safety and security of our transit passengers.”

