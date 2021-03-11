Jeffery Lee to serve nine months in jail and 11 years of probation.

COCONINO COUNTY, Ariz. — Former Director of Navajo County and Coconino County Public Health Jeffery Lee sentenced to nine months in jail, said Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich.

Lee, the former Emergency Preparedness Manager and Director of Public Health, will spend nine months in jail and 11 years of probation for misuse of his county-issued purchasing cards.

Lee is also required to repay $82,549.85 to the Coconino County Public Health District.

Between July 2013 and Apr 2017, while employed at Coconino County, Lee falsified $82,549.85 in purchase card entries attributing personal purchases to six separate funds and grants.

Lee also used his Navajo County purchasing card to make $1,761.72 in personal purchases between March 2018 and Sept 2019. Those funds have been repaid to Navajo County.

Assistant Attorney General Mary Harriss prosecuted the case on behalf of the Arizona Attorney General’s Office.

Arizona's Silent Witness program allows people to send in tips and share information about crimes happening within their local communities.

The program shares unsolved felony case information in multiple ways, including TV, radio and social media.

Anyone who has information on a crime or recognizes a suspect described by the program is asked to call 480-948-6377, go to the program's website online or download the Silent Witness app to provide a tip. The identity of anyone who submits a tip is kept anonymous.

Calls to Silent Witness are answered 24/7 by a live person and submitted tips are accepted at all times. Submitted tips are then sent to the detective(s) in charge of the specific case.

Individuals who submit tips that lead to an arrest or indictment in the case can get a reward of up to $1,000.

Latest Arizona News: